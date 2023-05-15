Film actor Farooque passes away

Popular film actor and Member of Parliament Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque breathed his last while under treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on Monday morning (local time).
Farooque passed away at 10:00 am, confirmed the actor’s son Raushan Hossain Pathan to Prothom Alo.
Raushan told Prothom Alo on Monday morning that Farooque's body will be brought to Dhaka early Tuesday.
Farooque was undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital for a long time. The actor turned politician had been taking treatment at the hospital for nearly eight years.
He went to Sinagapore for regular health check-up in March, 2021. He was diagnosed with sepsis. Since then he was feeling ill and admitted at the hospital immediately. After a few days of admission his brain was also found to be infected. He had been undergoing treatment in the hospital since then.
Farooque was born in Dhaka on 18 August, 1948. He first appeared in ‘Jolchhobi’ in 1971 opposite Kabori. Later, he garnered fame working as supporting actors in ‘Abar tora manush ho’ directed by Ataur Rahman in 1973 and ‘Alor michhil’ directed by Narayan Ghosh Mita in 1974. Both the films were inspired by the incidents of Liberation War.
Farooque worked in films for nearly five decades. He was elected an MP from Dhaka-17 constituency in the 11th parliamentary elections.