‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown welcomes second baby, shares first glimpse

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have shared the first glimpse of their second baby. The couple gave fans a look at their newborn son in a joint Instagram post on Thursday.

The couple shared a photo of their baby’s hand and simply captioned the post, “Hi little guy!”

Earlier on Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Brown and Bongiovi had welcomed their second child through adoption. Representatives for the couple have not yet commented on the news.