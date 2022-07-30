Martin Scorsese to collaborate again with Leonardo DiCaprio for a thriller project

Grann also wrote the book “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which investigates a series of murders of Osage people that took place in the 1920s, which is already being made into a film by Scorsese and is scheduled to release in 2023.

The upcoming thriller ‘The Wager’ marks the director and the Oscar-winning actor’s sixth collaboration after ‘Gangs of New York’, ‘Aviation’, ‘The Audition’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and their forthcoming ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

‘The Wager,’ which will be published next April, tells the story of the 1700’s British naval ship of the same name. During a secret mission to obtain a Spanish treasure-filled galleon, the crew ended up shipwrecked on a desolate island off the coast of Patagonia. Stranded and forced to survive against the elements, the crew descends into anarchy, and when they return to civilization end up on opposite sides of an intense court-martial, with accusations of murder and treachery against several parties, Variety reported.