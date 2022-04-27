Alec Baldwin deadly shooting: probe nearly finished, says sheriff

The criminal investigation into the fatal shooting on a US movie starring Alec Baldwin is “nearing completion,” the officer leading the probe said Tuesday.

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza’s comments come as his department released a trove of materials around the incident that claimed Halyna Hutchins’ life on the set of low-budget Western “Rust,” including footage of Baldwin apparently practicing with the gun that killed her.

“We’ve estimated a time frame...in weeks and not months,” Mendoza told broadcaster ABC.

“There’s a few things that we’re waiting for in the final FBI report in regards to the analysis of the firearm, the munitions, the latent prints and DNA.

“We’re also waiting on the office of the medical investigator to complete their report and analysis of a little bit more cell phone data.”