Brad Pitt opens up about dealing with life after split from Angelina Jolie

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has spoken up about dealing with life after a messy split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

According to Fox News, the 58-year-old actor talked about how his friendship with singer Nick Cave and sculptor Thomas Houseago bloomed in the wake of the divorce announcement. While Houseago was added to the trio in 2016 after Pitt met him at a New Year’s Eve party, he met Cave on the set of ‘Johnny Suede’ in 1991.

Fox News reported that speaking about his friendship with Houseago during an interview with the Financial Times, Pitt said, “Our mutual misery became comic. And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life. I always wanted to be a sculptor; I’d always wanted to try it.”