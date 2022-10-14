Brad Pitt opens up about dealing with life after split from Angelina Jolie

At this time, Jolie had just filed for divorce from Pitt following a heated altercation during a private plane ride. The fight led her to accuse Pitt of abuse. During this time period, he spent a lot of time at Houseago’s studio and used it to work on his art skills, according to Fox News.
“It’s all about self-reflection. I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s---: where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped,” Pitt told the outlet about his sculptures and art.
The actor also opened up about learning to be exactly who you are and having friendships where you feel “safe.”
“As I get older, I find such a comfort in friendships where you can be [completely yourself], and I want that to extend in the outer world,” he said.
Pitt is currently involved in a court battle with Jolie, in which the latter recently accused the actor of choking one of their children. Despite finalizing their divorce in 2019, the two remain in a custody battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, as per Fox News.