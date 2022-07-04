Amber Heard's lawyers seek to overturn Johnny Depp's defamation verdict

Hollywood star Amber Heard's legal team submitted a motion Friday demanding that the decision in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation trial be overturned, including the USD 10.35 million in damages given to Depp by the jury.

According to sources, in addition to arguing that the verdict is not supported by evidence, Heard's attorneys request that the Fairfax County Circuit Court "investigate improper juror service," claiming that public information indicates that one of the jurors who served during the trial was born in 1970, despite court officials listing their birth year as 1945.