Chris Rock declines offer to host 2023 Oscars after Will Smith slap

Comedian Chris Rock has reportedly declined an offer to host the Oscars next year after he was slapped by actor Will Smith during this year's award ceremony back in March.

As per reports, during a comedy set at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, Chris compared going back to the Oscars to returning to the scene of a crime.

While discussing the hosting offer, the comedian made a reference to the 1995 murder trial of OJ Simpson, noting it would be like asking the late Nicole Brown Simpson "to go back to the restaurant" where her mother had left a pair of glasses the night of her death.