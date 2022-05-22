Anthony Hopkins to portray Sigmund Freud

It’s being directed by Matthew Brown from a script by Mark St Germain that has been adapted from his play of the same title.
Set on the eve of WWII and towards the end of his life, ‘Freud’s Last Session’ sees Freud inviting iconic author CS Lewis for a debate over God’s existence.
Exploring Freud’s unique relationship with his lesbian daughter Anna and Lewis’ unconventional romance with his best friend’s mother, the film interweaves past, present and fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud’s study on a dynamic journey, the outlet reported.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Freud’s Last Session’ will begin filming in the fourth quarter of 2022 in London.