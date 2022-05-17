Arifin Shuvoo to attend Cannes Tuesday

In his reaction Arifin Shuvoo said, “It is all very exciting to me as I am going to Cannes for the first time ever. It's like a dream to me. This is a big honour for me. I am grateful to my fans, for everything was possible for them.”
Cannes Film Festival is starting on 17 May. Actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, who portrayed the role of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the film ‘Mujib’, and information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud might also join Shuvoo at the Cannes.
Besides, Indian information minister along with some team members of ‘Mujib’ film will be present. There as well.
The film ‘Mujib’ is directed by Shyam Benegal and co-produced by Bangladesh and India. It stars Arifin Shuvoo in the role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.