Actor who accused Spacey says was 'frozen' during alleged 1980s assault

US actor Anthony Rapp told a New York courtroom Friday that he froze up when he was allegedly assaulted by Kevin Spacey as a minor in 1986, on the second day of the disgraced Oscar winner's trial over the accusation.

Spacey, 63, has disappeared from public view after becoming one of the first stars to be caught up in the global #MeToo reckoning over sexual abuse.

Rapp told the court he was still an unknown actor when he met the "American Beauty" star, who was in his late 20s at the time.