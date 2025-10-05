Vampires, blood and dance: Bollywood horror goes mainstream

Long written off as fringe, horror is back in India's Bollywood, reinvented with comedy, mythology and big stars powering a box-office renaissance.

"There are new stories, fresh talent, and all of this is leading to a resurgence," said director Deepak Ramsay of the renowned filmmaking family, which has created around 30 horror titles over the decades.

"Films that were once niche are turning out to be blockbusters."

Once dismissed as pulp, bigger budgets, sophisticated special effects and A-list casts are pulling Bollywood horror out of the shadows.

"There is a huge audience wanting to watch such movies," said director Aditya Sarpotdar, whose film "Thamma" -- touted as India's first vampire movie -- releases this October.