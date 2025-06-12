Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault

Disgraced Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of one sexual assault at his retrial Wednesday and not guilty of another, with jurors still considering a rape charge after hearing graphic testimony from his alleged victims.

Weinstein was retried for offenses against two women, Jessica Mann whom he is alleged to have raped, and Miriam Haley whom he was found to have sexually assaulted, alongside new charges of assaulting ex-model Kaja Sokola.

He was found not guilty of those new charges at the tense proceeding in a Manhattan court on Wednesday.

Delivering the verdict of the seven women and five men of the jury on the Haley count, the foreman said: "Guilty."

He shook his head when he was asked for a verdict on the rape of Mann, and said "not guilty" on the Sokola count.

Weinstein looked on impassively, seated in a wheelchair and wearing a dark suit as he has done throughout the six weeks of hearings.

But later, the 73-year-old appeared to mutter "Not true" as he was wheeled out of court.