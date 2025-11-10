'Predator: Badlands' conquers box office

‘Predator: Badlands’, the latest installment in the sci-fi horror franchise that started nearly 40 years ago, devoured the competition at the North American box office, debuting at USD 40 million, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The 20th Century Studios film stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as an outcast Predator who is the hero this time, teaming up with an android (Elle Fanning) on an epic journey to prove himself.

It is the ninth entry in the popular franchise launched in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger as its star.