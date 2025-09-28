Bangladesh’s movie entry to the Oscars, what's in the film

The central theme of the film is women’s struggle; alongside, issues such as patriarchy and religious dogmatism are addressed. However, none of these appear as lectures, nor does the director take a feminist classroom approach; instead, through the bold character of Dipa, the story unfolds. Although the subject matter might sound heavy, Barir Naam Shahana is not a sombre film; rather, it is a story of celebration.

Leesa Gazi has narrated the story in a non-linear style. It begins with the wedding, then shifts back to the present, and later shows Dipa’s expatriate life in a small London suburb. Through various events and characters, the director presents Dipa’s entire journey.