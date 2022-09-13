Mahiya Mahi announces pregnancy

“I have never been as happy as I am right now. Soon I am going to be a mom,” she wrote on her Facebook wall.
The actress also revealed and confirmed to the media that she is going to become a mother, saying that she had discovered this wonderful news for two months now.
Mahia Mahi stated, "I cannot express my happiness in words. Having the best time of my life. Keep us in your prayers, perhaps after 6-7 months I will be able to announce the arrival of our new guest.”
On 13 September last year, Mahi tied the knot with businessman Kamruzzaman Sarker. Tuesday marks the first anniversary of their marriage.
Mahi’s latest movie ‘Live’ starring Symon Sadik is currently running across theatres, receiving rave reviews.