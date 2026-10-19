Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai, three suspects held: police

Indian actor Tiger Shroff was shot at in Mumbai on Sunday, police said, adding that three suspects have been detained.

Shooters opened fire at the 36-year-old actor as he was leaving a private event in the city's upscale Juhu area on Sunday evening, according to Police official Mohit Garg.

Aside from being India's financial capital, Mumbai is also the heart of Bollywood, the country's Hindi-language film industry.

"Tiger Shroff is safe and Mumbai police has deployed different teams to investigate further," Garg told reporters.