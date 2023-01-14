'Avatar 2' success proves cinema in post-pandemic 'resurgence': Cameron

The huge success of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, James Cameron's sequel which is approaching $2 billion at the global box office, proves that "movies are back with a resurgence" after the pandemic, the Canadian director said.

"We've had a year to see that this resurgence isn't just a fluke, or just one film," Cameron told AFP this week in Los Angeles, pointing to other recent mega-grossing blockbusters including "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"You've seen a pattern," added Cameron, after having his handprints immortalised in cement at Hollywood's famous TCL Chinese Theatre.