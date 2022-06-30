Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker receives death threat, probe begins

A case has been registered at Versova police station against an unidentified person.
The letter was written in Hindi and contained abuses and threatening remarks against Swara's life. The letter mentioned that the youth of the country will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar. The person signed off as "Is desh ke naujawan" (Youth of this country).
Last month, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received a 'threat letter'.
As per the police, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai.
The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge).
According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30-8.00am in his and Salman's name.