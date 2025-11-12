Kite Runner star Ershadi dies at 78 after battle with cancer

Legendary Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi died at 78 on Tuesday after a battle with cancer, state news agency IRNA reported.

Ershadi rose to international fame with his breakout role in the late Abbas Kiarostami's Palme d'Or-winning Taste of Cherry (1997), which tells the story of a hopeless man looking for someone to bury him after his planned suicide.

The film brought him global recognition and marked the start of a late but highly respected acting career.

Born in central Isfahan in 1947, Ershadi studied architecture before entering the film industry.