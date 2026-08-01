What happened to Dhallywood action star Ilias Cobra?
There was a time when his appearance in Dhallywood films almost always meant an intense showdown between the hero and the villain. Known for his martial arts-based action scenes, the name Ilias Cobra was familiar to cinema audiences across Bangladesh.
But that glamorous chapter of his life is now over. For the past several years, he has been living in his native village of Noakhaliyapara in Baharchhara union of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.
These days, he spends his time praying at the mosque, farming, looking after his cattle and goat farm, and taking part in community activities. Eleven years ago, local residents honoured him by naming a village market Ilias Cobra Bazar.
On Thursday afternoon, Ilias Cobra spoke to Prothom Alo while sitting at a shop in that same bazar. He reflected on his four-decade film career, his decision to return to his village, the establishment of the market bearing his name, and his current life.
“I worked in films for 40 years and acted in more than 500 movies,” Ilias Cobra said. “I no longer want to return to that life. I want to spend the rest of my days in my village. Farming, worshipping, and being able to do something for people, that is where I find peace now.”
A market bearing his name
On both sides of the paved road in Baharchhara stands Ilias Cobra Bazar. The market now has around 45 shops. Alongside daily essentials, vendors sell locally produced fish, vegetables, betel leaves and areca nuts, coconuts, and seasonal fruits.
Local shopkeeper Nurul Islam said that, in the past, people from the area had to travel nearly 15 kilometres to Teknaf town to buy necessities or sell their agricultural produce. The establishment of the market has eased that hardship. However, he added that recent incidents of abduction and human trafficking have reduced the number of customers.
Recalling how the market came to bear his name, Ilias Cobra said, "As the village is called Noakhali or Noakhaliyapara, many people used to get confused. When I came to the village in 2015, local residents asked for my permission to name the market 'Ilias Cobra Bazar'.”
“Seeing their enthusiasm, I agreed. In my presence, they put up a signboard, and since then it has been known as Ilias Cobra Bazar. It started with just a single grocery shop, but now there are more than 45 shops,” he added.
“Visitors from outside who come to see the century-old garjan forest, hills and waterfalls often stop when they see Ilias Cobra Bazar. They buy ripe fruits from the market before continuing their journey. The market has benefited many people,” said the former actor.
Initiatives to prevent kidnapping and human trafficking
While Ilias Cobra left the film industry and returned to his village, he has found himself confronting a new reality. In recent years, incidents of kidnapping, ransom demands and human trafficking have increased in the hilly areas of Baharchhara Union.
When Prothom Alo met him at the market, he was discussing these issues with several local residents.
Ilias Cobra said, “Every couple of days, armed criminals come down from the hills and abduct people. They hold them captive for several days before demanding ransom. It has become a major source of fear for villagers.”
He said that, to tackle the situation, villagers have been divided into four groups. Around 100 volunteers now take turns patrolling the village. As a result, incidents of kidnapping have declined to some extent. They are also receiving support from the law enforcement agencies.
Four decades on the silver screen
Ilias Cobra was born on 20 January 1961 in Noakhaliyapara of Baharchhara Union in Teknaf. His full name is Mohammad Ilias. Before entering the film industry, he was well known as a martial arts instructor, running training centres in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar and Dhaka.
He made his big-screen debut in 1987 with the film ‘Maruf Shah’, directed by actor and filmmaker Sohel Rana. Over the following four decades, he appeared in more than 500 films.
During the 1990s, his villainous roles opposite leading action stars, including Rubel and Ratan Talukder, made him a familiar face to audiences in martial arts-based action films.
Alongside acting, he produced the film ‘Bhaiya Number One’. He also served as Sports and Cultural Secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association. In the association's most recent election, he was elected vice-president.
Back home, away from the spotlight
Having stepped away from the film industry, Ilias Cobra now spends his days farming, looking after his cattle and goat farm, managing a mosque and engaging in community work.
He also serves as president of the management committee of the local Sagarpar Jame Mosque. Under his initiative, the mosque has been rebuilt, the village graveyard expanded, and land has been purchased for the establishment of a primary school.
He now lives in the village with his mother, wife and three children, although his wife and children divide their time between Dhaka and Teknaf.
Ilias Cobra said, “I have always felt a strong attachment to my village. Even during the busiest days of my film career, I would come back whenever I had the chance.”
“Now I live here permanently. I listen to people and try to help solve their problems. If I can make a difference in someone's life then that is my greatest achievement,” he added.
As dusk began to fall, customers continued to move through the market that now bears his name. After the conversation ended, the man once known on the silver screen for his fearsome villainous roles walked towards the mosque.
Today, he is known not as a film antagonist, but as a community leader in his village and a man devoted to his faith.