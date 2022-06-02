Can Depp's career bounce back with defamation verdict?

After a US jury largely sided with Johnny Depp in his libel battle against Amber Heard, could the verdict help the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star to resurrect his flagging career?

A jubilant Depp on Wednesday said the jury "gave me my life back" as he was awarded more than $10 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just $2 million for his ex-wife, who had counter-sued.

Central to the high-profile trial were testimonies from Hollywood agents, accountants and lawyers, who were asked to assess whether the former couple had derailed one another's careers.

Jurors heard from Depp's side that he had lost a $22.5 million payday for a sixth "Pirates" film due to Heard's claims of abuse.