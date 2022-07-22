Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ teaser unveiled exclusively for theatres

The official first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ has debuted exclusively in movie theatres, attached to shows of Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’.

The movie stars Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Manhattan Project and the “father of the atomic bomb.” According to Variety, at the start of the teaser, Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine, says, “The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment.” A countdown appears on screen: “11 months, 24 days, 15 hours, 29 minutes.”

Nolan loves a ticking-clock structure, and it appears he’s again embracing one as the film counts down toward the day “the world changes forever,” as the film’s tagline reads on the poster and in the teaser.