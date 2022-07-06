Chris Evans will star in Netflix’s ‘Pain Hustlers’ with Emily Blunt

Hollywood star Chris Evans is all set to join Emily Blunt in Netflix’s ‘Pain Hustlers’.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Evans is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, but he is expanding his career in Hollywood now that he has taken off his superhero hat.

At Cannes, Netflix won the rights to the Pain Hustlers movie package, which stars Emily Blunt and was directed by David Yates. Blunt plays a high school dropout who accepts a position with a failed pharmaceutical start-up in a dilapidated strip mall in Central Florida. Yates describes the film as being in the style of The Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short.