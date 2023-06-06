‘I make my own acting choices’

The film, ‘Sultanpur’ released last Friday. Following the release of the film, directed by Saikat Nasir Ashish Khondokar is in the limelight again.

Discussion’s been going around him in different film-related social-media groups. Everyone’s saying the same thing that he was splendid in Sultanpur. Some are also saying that he should be more regular in the mainstream cinema.

Ashish Khondokar enjoyed the film with audience, sitting in a corner of the theatre. He said, “I went to see the first day first show of the film at Dhaka’s Bashundhara Star Cineplex. It was completely houseful. People seem to like the film I think.