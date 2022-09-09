Angelina Jolie's former company sues Brad Pitt for USD 250 million, says he stole 'French' winery

"Ever since his former wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce from him in 2016, Brad Pitt has been waging a vindictive war against her," according to the countersuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of Jolie's former company, Nouvel.

"Pitt has frozen Nouvel out of Chateau Miraval and treats it as his personal fiefdom," the filing says.

According to sources, the ex-couple are two of the wealthiest actors in the world, with Pitt reportedly worth US$300 million and Jolie US$120 million.

For 25 million euros, the ex-Hollywood power couple purchased Chateau Miraval in 2008.

They got married on the vast 1,800-acre estate with panoramic views of the vineyards and a private lake six years later.