Younger audiences are reshaping the Toronto International Film Festival

Winter is approaching Toronto. There is already a hint of it in the air, with temperatures hovering around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius. It is pleasant weather for walking through the city with a light jacket.

And around Reitman Square on King Street West, the neighbourhood remains wrapped in the atmosphere of cinema.

On Saturday, the area around TIFF Lightbox was bustling. Some people had festival badges hanging around their necks, others carried screening tickets. Filmgoers, industry professionals and tourists mingled around Reitman Square and the surrounding streets.

Some emerged from screenings discussing the films they had just watched. Others checked schedules for their next show, while tourists stopped to take photographs in front of festival installations. Cafés and restaurants nearby were similarly busy. Conversations in different languages could be heard everywhere — a reflection of Toronto's multicultural character.

Yet the crowd also offered a glimpse of something changing at the Toronto International Film Festival.