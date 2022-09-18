Academy Award-winning director Woody Allen announces retirement

Set in Paris, Allen's last film will be shot entirely in French in a couple of weeks.
The upcoming movie has been described by him to be similar to 'Match Point', saying it would be "exciting, dramatic and also very sinister."
Allen recently wrote his fifth collection of humour pieces, 'Zero Gravity', which will be published on 27 September by Alianza in Spain.
In the US, it was published by Arcade and distributed by Simon & Schuster, reported a media outlet.
The veteran filmmaker has been filming more often in Europe as his support in the US plunged following the abuse accusations against him.
He opened the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2022 with 'Rifkin's Festival', a movie shot in and around the tony city of San Sebastian.
His previous film 'A Rainy Day in New York' was shelved by Amazon Studios as they accused Allen of "sabotaging" the film's festival by his comments on the abuse accusations of his daughter Dylan Farrow.
Allen sued the company for USD 68 million alleging a breach of contract. However, later they settle the dispute out of court, as per reports.