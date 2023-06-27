Mel Brooks, Angela Bassett to receive honorary Oscars

He is already one of the few entertainers to win an Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy -- collectively called an "EGOT" -- across a career spanning eight decades.

Brooks will receive his golden statuette at a ceremony in Los Angeles this November, along with other luminaries including Angela Bassett.

Bassett, 64, has previously been nominated twice for Oscars -- she earned a nod for portraying Tina Turner in ‘What's Love Got to Do with It’, and earlier this year became the first actor ever nominated for a Marvel superhero film, with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.