‘One Battle After Another’ dominates Oscars

‘One Battle After Another’ triumphed at the Oscars on Sunday, winning six awards, including the coveted best picture statuette, besting ‘Sinners’ in a thrilling finale to one of the most competitive awards seasons in recent years.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson personally won three Oscars, the first of his career, for his political thriller that tackles the hot-button issues of immigration raids and white supremacy.

"You make a guy work really hard for one of these," he said to laughter as he accepted the award for best director.

"I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world we're handing off to them," he said after collecting the best adapted screenplay prize.