Roll out the green carpet: Bollywood struts its stuff in UAE

Some of Bollywood's biggest stars will walk the distinctive green carpet on Saturday as the UAE hosts the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, a showcase for the flagging Hindi-language movie industry.

Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the A-listers in Abu Dhabi, capital of the oil-rich United Arab Emirates where more than a third of the 10 million population is Indian.

The stars will tread the green carpet -- adopted in 2007 in a nod to climate change -- after a year when Bollywood, Mumbai's Hindi movie machine, has misfired post-pandemic.