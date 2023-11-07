Hollywood actors' union says no agreement on studios' 'final' offer

The union representing striking actors said Monday it could not agree to studios' "last, best and final offer" issued over the weekend in a bid to end a months-long stalemate that has crippled Hollywood.

Negotiators for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) have been mulling the proposal since Saturday, as studios seek to halt a damaging stoppage that has brought TV and movie production to a standstill for four months.

In a statement to members posted on social media on Monday the committee said they were determined to bring the 116-day strike to an end "responsibly," but had not yet found common ground with the body representing Disney, Netflix, Warner, Universal, Paramount and Sony.

"There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including (Artificial Intelligence)" the statement said.