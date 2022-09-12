Styles stokes sexuality debate with 'My Policeman' premiere in Toronto

Pop superstar Harry Styles discussed the complexities of sexuality and said he found the closeted gay man he plays in 1950s drama ‘My Policeman’ depressing, as his latest movie premiered at the Toronto film festival Sunday.

‘My Policeman’ is one of several LGBTQ-themed movies in what organizers have hailed as a "breakthrough" year at North America's biggest film festival, along with Billy Eichner's rom-com ‘Bros’ and critically praised gay military drama ‘The Inspection’.

But the world premiere of Styles's latest movie comes as the British actor-singer faces allegations from some high-profile critics of appropriating queer culture, including his gender-non-conforming fashion choices, while keeping his own sexuality ambiguous.