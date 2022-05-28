Depp vs Heard defamation case goes to the jury

A jury began deliberations on Friday in the blockbuster defamation case between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard after a six-week trial featuring blistering mutual accusations of domestic abuse.

The seven-person jury met for about two hours after lawyers delivered closing arguments in the case heard in Fairfax, Virginia, near the US capital.

The jury, which is considering both Depp’s defamation claim against Heard and her counterclaim against him, will resume deliberations on Tuesday after the holiday weekend.