Oscar-winning British actress Kate Winslet said she was "so proud" of herself for directing her first film "Goodbye June" and would "love to do more".

Speaking at the Christmas drama's world premiere in London on Wednesday, the 50-year-old Winslet, who also acts in the film, said she found the experience of directing "incredibly rewarding".

"I loved being with those actors, I loved being with the children, to that extent, and also the collaboration with the crew, because it all has to work together, you all have to be a team, and it's something that, it really just lifted me up," she told AFP.