Nana Patekar dies at 75: A look back at the legendary actor’s illustrious career

What would Indian cinema look like without the unmistakable voice, intensity and screen presence of Nana Patekar?

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of the most respected performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Patekar was reportedly found unconscious at his home and was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula for treatment. He was declared dead at 5:20 am. Physicians tried to revive the actor for around 45 minutes, but he did not respond to the treatment.