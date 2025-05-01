Weinstein accuser recounts alleged rape at assault retrial in New York

Back in a Manhattan courtroom, Haley again tearfully recalled the day in July 2006 when she says she accepted an invitation to visit Weinstein's Soho apartment. At the time, she was a showbiz production assistant looking for work.

She had previously met Weinstein and refused his sexual advances, but had just wrapped up a contract on a TV show made by his production company, and needed a new job.

Haley, who was born in Finland and has also used the name Mimi Haleyi, told the court that Weinstein suddenly "lunged at me, tried to kiss me."

She said she got up from the sofa, but Weinstein did as well, and he eventually forced her into his bedroom and held her down with "a lot of force."

"I couldn't get away from him," she told the jury, explaining that despite her pleas for him to stop, Weinstein then forcibly performed oral sex on her and she realised she was being "raped."