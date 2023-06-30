Hollywood braced for 'double strike' as actors' deadline looms

Hollywood's summer of discontent could dramatically escalate this weekend, with actors ready to join writers in a massive "double strike" that would bring nearly all US film and television productions to a halt.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) is locked in last-minute negotiations with the likes of Netflix and Disney, with the deadline fast approaching at midnight Friday (0700 GMT Saturday).

The labor union's 160,000 actors and performers -- from A-listers to extras -- have pre-approved industrial action if a deal is not struck in time.

Should negotiators walk out, it will be the first time that all Hollywood actors and writers have been on strike simultaneously since 1960, when actor (and future US president) Ronald Reagan led a showdown that eventually forced major concessions from the studios.