Native American actress who refused Oscar for Brando dies at 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist and actress who was booed in 1973 as she refused an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, has died aged 75, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Sunday.

The Academy announced her death in a tweet that quoted Littlefeather as saying, "When I am gone, always be reminded that whenever you stand for your truth, you will be keeping my voice and the voices of our nations and our people alive."