Kabori: Little-known stories of the girl with the sweetest smile

Kabori’s rise in the 1960s was remarkably striking. Film after film—Jolchhobi, Bahana, Saat Bhai Champa, Abirbhab, Banshori, Je Agune Puri—she quickly became a beloved face of the audience. Her expressive eyes, her style of delivering dialogue, and her spontaneous acting made her immensely popular, earning her a lasting place in people’s hearts.

In the 1970s, that popularity reached a new dimension. Deep Nebhe Nai, Darpachurna, K Kha Ga Gha Nga, Binimoy—followed by Moynamoti, Nil Akasher Niche, Sareng Bou, Sujon Sakhi, Paruler Sangsar, Rangbaz, Devdas, Agantuk, Bodhu Biday—in each film, she seemed to rediscover herself anew. In Ritwik Ghatak’s Titash Ekti Nadir Naam, she reached a unique height of acting, where she was no longer just a heroine, but a profound artistic spirit.