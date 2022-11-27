Martin Scorsese jokingly confirms making Tumblr mafia movie 'Goncharov'

It read, "The greatest mafia movie ever made. Martin Scorsese presents Goncharov. Domenico Proccacci production. A film by Matteo JWHJ0715. About the Naples Mafia.”
Scorsese, who is an Oscar winning director, has helmed iconic mafia films, such as 'The Irishman' and 'Goodfellas' -- but not 1973's 'Goncharov'.
However, according to the NYPost, this week, he finally acknowledged his unofficial, internet-famous mafia masterpiece 'Goncharov'.
In a TikTok response to a previous video that laid out the history of 'Goncharov', Scorsese's daughter Francesca shared a screenshot of a text conversation between her and her father.
There she asks if he has seen a New York Times article outlining the digital footprint of the 'Goncharov' movement.
"Yes. I made that film years ago," Scorsese responded, seemingly in on the joke.
Though many people might not have heard of this film, it has a poster, a theme song, and an accompanying video game.
'Goncharov' even has a tagline: "the greatest mafia movie (n)ever made." The dream all-star cast includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Cybill Shepherd, Gene Hackman and Harvey Keitel.
In 2020, when the picture of the mysterious shoe label was reblogged with the caption, "this idiot hasn't seen Goncharov," the movie turned into memeable gold, as per reports.