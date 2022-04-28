First 'Avatar 2' footage shown as Disney, Universal hit CinemaCon

James Cameron said his long-delayed sequel to "Avatar," the highest-earning movie of all time, would "push the limits of what cinema can do," as Disney and Universal presented first looks at their upcoming movies in Las Vegas Wednesday.

Attendees at the CinemaCon movie theater industry summit were invited to don 3D glasses and return to Pandora, with first footage of "Avatar: The Way of Water" showing Na'vi characters swimming beneath the planet's oceans and soaring through its skies.

The movie, which will be released in December, is the first of four planned sequels to the $2.8 billion-grossing original from 2009.

"I can assure you it's been well worth the wait," said Disney distribution chief Tony Chambers, confirming the film's name.