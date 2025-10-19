Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha blessed with baby boy

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have embarked on the chapter of parenthood with the arrival of their first child.

On Sunday, Parineeti and Raghav announced the birth of their baby boy via a joint Instagram post.

They posted a sweet note which read, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.