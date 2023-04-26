Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' wows movie theater bosses at CinemaCon

Ridley Scott's "Napoleon", a film originally created by Apple for its streaming platform, was the unlikely hero of the movie industry's CinemaCon gathering on its opening night Monday.

The historical epic starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte will first be shown exclusively in theaters this November, under Apple's recent and industry-shaking pivot toward worldwide big-screen releases for its films.

Sony Pictures, which is partnering with Apple to distribute the film to cinemas, dedicated the finale of its coveted CinemaCon opening night slot to the movie.

Footage of a brutal battle sequence, in which French forces led by Napoleon ambush an enemy army atop an icy lake, drew raucous cheers from the assembled audience of theater owners.

"Old school, big screen," Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman said.