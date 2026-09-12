Mimi Chakraborty to get married in December, who is the groom?
West Bengal actress Mimi Chakraborty is also quite popular in Bangladesh. Her popularity here grew further after she starred opposite Shakib Khan in Raihan Rafi’s Toofan in 2024. The film’s songs ‘Dustu Kokil’ and ‘Laage Ura Dhura’ became widely popular.
However, it is not her films but her personal life that has now put the actress in the spotlight. West Bengal media outlets Anandabazar and Sangbad Pratidin have reported that Mimi is set to get married this year.
Mimi is reportedly getting married in December. The wedding may take place in the hill town of Kalimpong. According to reports, preparations for inviting close friends and relatives have already begun. However, Mimi has not made any official announcement on the matter yet.
The speculation is not limited to the date and venue of the wedding only—the groom is also a topic of discussion. He reportedly has no connection with the Tollywood film industry.
According to reports, the actress’s future husband is a member of the Indian Navy, named Siddharth. Neither Mimi nor Siddharth has said anything about the wedding so far, but reports suggest that they fell in love around the time of the Durga Puja festivities.
Citing sources close to the actress, several West Bengal media outlets have reported that wedding shopping and the distribution of invitations are already going on in full swing. After all, only about three and a half months remain.
There has been no shortage of speculation about Mimi’s love life in the past. Although there have been various rumours about her relationships at different times, Mimi herself has never paid much attention to them.
A few years ago, when asked about marriage, Mimi said that if she were to get married, she would first have to find a groom and meet him—something she reportedly did not have time for. Has someone, then, quietly entered the life of the once ‘too busy’ Mimi?
The engagement is reportedly set to take place in November, ahead of the wedding. For now, the actress is keeping quiet. The rest will gradually come to light.
Mimi entered the world of showbiz as a model before beginning her acting career. After playing the character Pupe in the 2010 television series Gaaner Oparey, Mimi became a household name almost overnight.
She later made her silver-screen debut with Bapi Bari Jaa in 2012, followed by Bojhena Shey Bojhena. The two roles were somewhat different from the ‘typical’ characters of a heroine audiences had become accustomed to seeing in commercial films.
Amid her success as an actress, Mimi also entered politics in 2019. She won the Jadavpur constituency in that year’s Lok Sabha election and became a member of parliament.
She is currently busy with her film projects. Srijit Mukherji’s Emperor Versus Sarat Chandra is set to be released during the Puja festivities. She will also begin shooting for another new film.