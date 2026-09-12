Mimi Chakraborty to get married in December, who is the groom?

West Bengal actress Mimi Chakraborty is also quite popular in Bangladesh. Her popularity here grew further after she starred opposite Shakib Khan in Raihan Rafi’s Toofan in 2024. The film’s songs ‘Dustu Kokil’ and ‘Laage Ura Dhura’ became widely popular.

However, it is not her films but her personal life that has now put the actress in the spotlight. West Bengal media outlets Anandabazar and Sangbad Pratidin have reported that Mimi is set to get married this year.

Mimi is reportedly getting married in December. The wedding may take place in the hill town of Kalimpong. According to reports, preparations for inviting close friends and relatives have already begun. However, Mimi has not made any official announcement on the matter yet.