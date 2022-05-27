'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dead at 67

Police said emergency services were called early Thursday morning to a hotel in Santo Domingo where they found Liotta already dead.
The actor’s publicist in Los Angeles, Jennifer Allen, confirmed his death, saying there were no suspicious circumstances.
Allen said he had been working on a movie called ‘Dangerous Waters’.
Liotta became a household name in 1990 when he was cast alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in what is widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century.
‘Goodfellas’ won one Oscar, and was nominated for five others. Scenes from the movie continue to resonate as cultural touchstones more than three decades later.
A year before ‘Goodfellas’, Liotta had played baseball star ‘Shoeless Joe’ Jackson in beloved sports movie ‘Field of Dreams,’ opposite Kevin Costner.
The film was nominated for three Oscars, including best picture.