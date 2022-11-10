Keanu Reeves to return as ‘John Wick’

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is expected to appear as John Wick in Ana de Armas starrer film ‘Ballerina’, a female-centric spinoff in the popular action franchise.

According to Variety, Ana de Armas plays a teenage female assassin in ‘Ballerina’ who wants vengeance on those who murdered her family. Producer Basil Iwanyk called McShane’s role “pivotal,” although he did not reveal any other story information. If Reeves’ deal goes through, it’s unclear how he’ll fit into the narrative.