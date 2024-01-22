Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan hospitalised
Actor Saif Ali Khan is not well. As per a source, the Bollywood star has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
Reportedly, Saif suffered a fracture. However, an official update regarding Saif's health is awaited.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor.
The makers of ‘Devara’ recently released the teaser in which NTR Jr was seen in a ruthless avatar.
The teaser begun by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roared as Devara in a different avatar.
The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.