Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan hospitalised

Mumbai
Actor Saif Ali Khan is not well. As per a source, the Bollywood star has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Saif suffered a fracture. However, an official update regarding Saif's health is awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor.

The makers of ‘Devara’ recently released the teaser in which NTR Jr was seen in a ruthless avatar.

The teaser begun by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roared as Devara in a different avatar.

The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

