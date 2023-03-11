Hollywood's Asian stars welcome 'long overdue' breakthrough at Oscars

From Oscars favorites ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘RRR’ to an unprecedented four acting nominations, Asian representation in Hollywood has finally achieved a remarkable and overdue breakthrough this year, industry insiders say.

Among many records tumbling this awards season, Malaysian ‘Everything Everywhere’ star Michelle Yeoh is only the second Asian best actress nominee in 95 years of Oscars history, with a strong chance of becoming the first winner Sunday.

Only four Asian actors have ever won Oscars. That is the same number nominated this year alone, including Yeoh's co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, and Hong Chau of ‘The Whale’.

Then there is India's all-singing, all-dancing ‘RRR’, heavily tipped to win best original song, and Nobel literature laureate Kazuo Ishiguro's nominated screenplay for ‘Living’.