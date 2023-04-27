Christopher Nolan unveils 'Oppenheimer' new footage at CinemaCon

The 'Tenet' director received huge applause from the audience for the gripping footage at the event.

"Like it or not, J Robert Oppenheimer is the most important person who ever lived. He made the world we live in -- for better or for worse. And his story has to be seen to be believed, and I am certainly hopeful audiences will come to your theatres to see it on the biggest screens possible," said Nolan, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film.