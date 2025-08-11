‘Weapons’ battles to top of the box office

‘Weapons’, a new horror film about the mysterious disappearance of a group of children from the same school class, opened atop the North American box office with USD 42.5 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

"This is an outstanding opening for an original horror film," analyst David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said of the Warner Bros. movie starring Julia Garner (‘Ozark’) and Josh Brolin (‘Avengers: Infinity War’).

Debuting in second place was Disney's ‘Freakier Friday’ starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2003 family film in which body-switching leads to amusing hijinks, at USD 29 million, Exhibitor Relations said.